Is ‘Saiyaara’ riding on a PR wave? viral videos spark debate over hype vs. reality

Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara may be making waves at the box office, but its emotional fanfare is now under the scanner, with many questioning whether the film’s overwhelming response is organic or part of an elaborate PR strategy.

Clips of theatre-goers crying, cheering, and even watching the film with IV drips have flooded social media since its release. The latest viral video shows a young woman sobbing inconsolably after watching the film — prompting netizens to raise eyebrows over the authenticity of such reactions.

A Reddit user’s post asking whether the footage was “genuine or paid PR” triggered a broader online discussion. “It’s real, but the trend started by PR, I guess,” one commenter speculated, while others were more direct, calling it a clear “PR game.” Some even suggested that free tickets may have been distributed in exchange for emotional footage.

Despite this speculation, Saiyaara's total collection is 190.25 crores at the box office according to Sacnilk. A remarkable feat, especially considering it followed a near-silent promotional approach. With no media interactions, influencer tie-ins, or press junkets, the film’s team, led by director Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, chose to let the film “speak for itself.”