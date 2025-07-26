Triptii Dimri on choosing ‘Dhadak 2’: 'Vidhi taught me to speak my truth'

The actress also reflected on how the role affected her personally. “I have been an introvert. I’ve seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things,” she admitted. Dimri revealed she had told director Shazia Iqbal that by the end of filming, she hoped to gain the courage to be more outspoken a transformation she says the role helped bring about.

Dhadak 2 tells the poignant story of Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri), two young lovers from starkly different social backgrounds. Their romance faces resistance from society, navigating the harsh realities of caste and class prejudice in modern India.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, along with Zee Studios, Cloud 9 Pictures, and a host of other collaborators, Dhadak 2 explores love, loss, and resistance in the face of societal pressure.

The film is set to hit cinemas on 1 August 2025.