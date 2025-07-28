Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week

NEW DELHI: Veteran designer Ritu Kumar showcased her latest collection, Threads of Time: Reimagined, at the ongoing India Couture Week, with actor Bhumi Pednekar gracing the ramp as her showstopper.
At 80, Kumar remains a formidable force in Indian fashion, known for championing traditional Indian craftsmanship through her signature designs. Speaking at a post-show press conference, she remarked, “Today, we are a really strong contender for the world of fashion and crafts. In most other countries, this is limited to a museum; here we are celebrating the living craftsmanship.”
Threads of Time: Reimagined blended bridal and Indian wear with fusion silhouettes, showcasing a balance between timeless tradition and modern versatility. The collection stood out for its intricate gold embroidery, a hallmark of Kumar’s aesthetic, adorning a range of garments — from contemporary cuts to loose, comfortable silhouettes.
A rich palette dominated the runway, led by bridal reds, and expanded into hues commonly found in Indian wardrobes such as fuchsia, baby blue, yellow, and mauve. Accessories were kept minimal, allowing the garments and embroidery to speak for themselves.
The musical curation matched the theme of heritage meets modernity. From the soul-stirring Aik Alif by Saeen Zahoor to upbeat tracks like Beat Goes On and Christine, the soundtrack created a striking contrast that reflected the spirit of the collection.
Pednekar made a statement as she walked the ramp to the haunting sufi classic Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini Re, dressed in a gold embroidered lehenga. Styled with emerald studs, bold lipstick, and a trailing cape in place of a traditional dupatta, the look offered a fresh take on the modern Indian bride.
“It’s beautiful, it’s rich, it’s comfortable and it’s just timeless. That’s pretty much what my aesthetic is,” Pednekar said, praising the outfit. She also reflected on her personal relationship with fashion, calling it a powerful form of self-expression:
“My choices give me a lot of strength and courage... It gives me the opportunity to question the status quo through my fashion choices and that’s one of the biggest reasons I resonate with the brand so much.”
Ritu Kumar, joined on the runway by her son Amrish Kumar, CEO of the label, shared her design philosophy:
“I prefer coming up with a collection that has depth rather than doing something that’s just fast fashion. Indian textiles have never been limited to just bridal. We’ve clothed the world in diverse styles — and for that to continue, we must contemporise for today and tomorrow.”
She also credited younger designers for carrying the legacy forward.
Presented by Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands, the prestigious fashion gala continues in New Delhi until 30 July.