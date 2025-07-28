Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for veteran fashion designer Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week

NEW DELHI: Veteran designer Ritu Kumar showcased her latest collection, Threads of Time: Reimagined, at the ongoing India Couture Week, with actor Bhumi Pednekar gracing the ramp as her showstopper.

At 80, Kumar remains a formidable force in Indian fashion, known for championing traditional Indian craftsmanship through her signature designs. Speaking at a post-show press conference, she remarked, “Today, we are a really strong contender for the world of fashion and crafts. In most other countries, this is limited to a museum; here we are celebrating the living craftsmanship.”

Threads of Time: Reimagined blended bridal and Indian wear with fusion silhouettes, showcasing a balance between timeless tradition and modern versatility. The collection stood out for its intricate gold embroidery, a hallmark of Kumar’s aesthetic, adorning a range of garments — from contemporary cuts to loose, comfortable silhouettes.

A rich palette dominated the runway, led by bridal reds, and expanded into hues commonly found in Indian wardrobes such as fuchsia, baby blue, yellow, and mauve. Accessories were kept minimal, allowing the garments and embroidery to speak for themselves.

The musical curation matched the theme of heritage meets modernity. From the soul-stirring Aik Alif by Saeen Zahoor to upbeat tracks like Beat Goes On and Christine, the soundtrack created a striking contrast that reflected the spirit of the collection.

Pednekar made a statement as she walked the ramp to the haunting sufi classic Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini Re, dressed in a gold embroidered lehenga. Styled with emerald studs, bold lipstick, and a trailing cape in place of a traditional dupatta, the look offered a fresh take on the modern Indian bride.