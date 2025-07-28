'Border 2' welcomes Medha Rana as female lead opposite Varun Dhawan

The much-awaited war drama Border 2 has added a fresh face to its stellar cast, with actress Medha Rana set to play the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated for a grand release on 23rd January 2026, perfectly timed with India’s Republic Day weekend. Reported Times Now,

A spiritual sequel to the iconic Border (1997), this new chapter aims to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers while introducing fresh perspectives on patriotism and duty. With Border 2, the makers are committed to striking a fine balance between emotional depth and large-scale storytelling.

Medha Rana, known for her roles in London Files, Friday Night Plan, Dancing on the Grave, and Ishq In The Air, comes from an Army background a personal connection that adds depth and authenticity to her role. Originally from Bengaluru and raised in Gurgaon, Rana began her career as a model at 16, later appearing in music videos and high-profile ad campaigns for brands like TRESemmé, Cadbury, and Lenskart.