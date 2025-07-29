New-face Medha Rana to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2

Actor Medha Rana will be the female lead and will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2, the makers announced on Monday. The war film, a spiritual sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 combat-actioner Border, will mark Medha’s debut on the big screen. The actor has been previously seen in OTT films and series like Arjun Rampal starrer London Files (2022), Babil Khan’s Friday Night Plan (2023) and Shantanu Maheshwari starrer Ishq in the Air (2024).
Varun took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of Medha on his stories and make the announcement.
Speaking about the decision to cast Medha, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “It was imperative for us to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region. Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor.”
Producer Nidhi Dutta added, “Border 2 is not just a film; it’s an emotion. Every choice we’ve made, from the director to the cast, is driven by our vision to tell a story that feels honest, powerful, and relevant. Medha Rana opposite actor Varun Dhawan will bring freshness and sincerity that aligns beautifully with the tone of the film.”
The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
Last week, Diljit announced that he has wrapped the shoot for the film. Diljit took to his Instagram and shared a video of him feeding ladoos to Varun and Ahan along with the director Anurag Singh, other crew members and children in Punjab.
For the caption, Diljit wrote in Punjabi: "BORDER 2 shoot finished. Had the honor of portraying the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Ji in the film.”
Backed by a production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. The film will release in theatres on January 23, 2026.