Maanayata calls Sanjay Dutt her ‘Rock’ and ‘Best Friend’ in heartfelt birthday post

MUMBAI: On Sanjay Dutt’s 66th birthday, wife Maanayata Dutt penned a touching tribute, calling the actor her “rock”, “best friend”, and a “protective father”.
Sharing a video on Instagram filled with cherished family moments, Maanayata celebrated her husband as an “amazing person” and “guiding star”. The video opens with the couple vacationing in snowy mountains and features several heartwarming photos with their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.
“Every day with you is a gift... celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for his presence in their lives. The post also featured the track Saiyaara, aligning with a trending reel format.
She offered a glimpse into the actor’s intimate birthday celebration, which included a family dinner and late-night cake-cutting.
The couple, who married in 2008 after two years of dating, continue to share a strong bond. Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter, Trishala, from his first marriage to the late Richa Sharma.