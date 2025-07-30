Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur directs AI-driven film titled 'Warlord'

MUMBAI: Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has stepped into new creative territory with 'Warlord', a science fiction series made entirely using artificial intelligence. The makers have released the teaser of the movie on Tuesday.

The story revolves around warriors defending mystical crystals that power an entire galaxy. These crystals are fundamental particles beyond neutrinos that "create the universe" but exist for only a millionth of a millionth of a millionth of a millionth of a second," Shekhar Kapur explains as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

Written and directed by Shekhar Kapur, the series follows an interdimensional warrior who survives mortal danger with the help of his lover in another dimension.

"The only time that lover can bring him to her is when he's absolutely close to death... So if the sword hits him and he's so close to death, she shifts him to a different dimension, and you might just see the sword going through him, but he's not there," he explains the concept.

Shekhar Kapur's vision goes beyond the series itself. He plans to make all production design and characters open for creators to use--"a rainforest of ideas."

Users can adapt elements from "Warlord" for a one-cent fee, as long as their creations remain open source for others to use in their art, as per the press release from the makers.

The director is partnering with Studio Blo, a generative AI company born in Mumbai and represented in Dubai, London, and LA, that was established in 2024.

Credits include Warner Music India music video 'The Heartbreak Chhora,' featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and Music Today's 'Purana Pyar,' featuring Aishan.