Kayoze Irani on Ibrahim Ali Khan: He will answer his critics with his work

It was again Karan who came to Kayoze with a 50-page story outline for Sarzameen. What drew Kayoze in was the emotionally charged family drama at the heart of the narrative. His first choices for the lead roles were Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, and he was genuinely surprised when both agreed to come on board. “I am a pessimistic person, so I was thinking, why would a superstar like Prithvi sir work with me? Why would Kajol ma’am come back to Dharma after so many years to work with me? But both of them said yes pretty soon,” says Kayoze. He adds that it was a “breeze” to shoot with them. “They never treated me like a first-time director. Even if we had a disagreement, we always spoke about it. I told them how I wanted it, what my vision was, and they followed it completely,” he says. “I feel like I was given all the respect, sometimes more than I deserved. Both of them made my life so easy on the set that I could just sit back at the monitor and enjoy my film.”