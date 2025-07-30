Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to release on YouTube under pay-per-view model

In a press conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir Khan announced that his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par will land on YouTube on August 1 and viewers can watch the film at Rs 100 per view. The actor said that the film will be available to watch on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies and will not be released on any other digital platform. He also said that going forward, all films produced under Aamir Khan Productions will land on this channel after a theatrical run.