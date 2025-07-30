'Parineeta’ to return to cinemas for 20th anniversary in remastered glory

MUMBAI: The much-loved 2005 romantic drama Parineeta, starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan, is set to return to cinemas across India on 29 August to mark its 20th anniversary. The film, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 Bengali novel, was the directorial debut of the late Pradeep Sarkar and will be re-released in a newly restored 8K version.

PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the remastered film will be screened nationwide in celebration of its enduring legacy.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the film and recently helmed the critically acclaimed 12th Fail, shared his fondness for Parineeta.

“It’s more than just a film—it’s a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music,” Chopra said. “Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. I am proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty. In this restored version, the visuals are even richer, and the locations more breathtaking.”

Set in 1960s Kolkata, Parineeta tells the story of childhood friends Lalita (Vidya Balan) and Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan), whose deepening bond is tested by class tensions and familial conflict. When Shekhar’s father attempts to acquire Lalita’s uncle’s house to build a hotel, the revelation creates a rift—until family friend Girish (Sanjay Dutt) intervenes, causing further misunderstanding between the lovers.

For Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, the re-release is deeply emotional.

“Parineeta is where it all began,” she said in a statement. “Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart, and I’ll forever be grateful to Pradeep da and Mr Vinod Chopra for believing in me. Even after all these years, people remember the film, the songs, and how it made them feel. People say every frame is like a painting—and that is Pradeep Sarkar’s magic. I hope new generations discover old-world love through Parineeta.”