My cinema chain in every house, pocket: Aamir on YouTube premiere for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

A cinema chain in every house and pocket. That, says Aamir Khan, is the idea behind his novel move to bypass OTT platforms and instead release his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par on his YouTube channel through a pay-per-view model.

It is what audiences have always done when they pay each time they visit a theatre. And now that's what they can do by paying Rs 100 to watch his newest offering on the recently launched YouTube channel ‘Aamir Khan Talkies’. The channel will also stream other films under the Aamir Khan Productions banner as well as old titles produced by his father Tahir Hussain, he said.

"This is my private cinema chain. Think of it like Aamir Khan Productions has opened a new cinema chain, which is in everyone's house and in everyone's pocket," Aamir told PTI in an interview about his attempt to democratise the movie-watching experience and reach out to those who can't afford multiplexes.

The actor-filmmaker said he was offered good money from streamers to release his film on their platform. But with increasing internet and UPI payments in India, including rural areas, YouTube’s accessibility could mean a massive change in how movies are distributed post-theatrical release.