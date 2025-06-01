Dharma Productions responds to abuse allegations against 'Homebound' cinematographer

MUMBAI: Dharma Productions, the production house behind the critically acclaimed film 'Homebound', has released an official statement in response to the recent abuse allegations levelled against the film's cinematographer, Pratik Shah.

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women surfaced on social media platforms, prompting Shah to delete his Instagram account amid the backlash.

In the aftermath of these claims, Dharma Productions has responded, clarifying that no formal complaints were made against Shah during the production of the film.

A statement from the production company was released that claimed, "At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment toward any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously."