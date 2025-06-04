Vijay Varma announces new project with Hansal Mehta

Vijay Varma has announced a new project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Hansal sent a welcome note to the actor, giving him best wishes for the beginning of shoot. More details on the project are awaited.
Vijay shared a photograph of the small note he received from Hansal, which reads, “Dear Vijay, welcome on-board. Here’s to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram.” Vijay captioned it as, “New beginnings”.
Vijay was seen last year in the film, Murder Mubarak and the web-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He has Nagraj Manjule’s series Matka King and designer Manish Malhotra backed Ul Jalool Ishq in the pipeline.
Hansal is known for directing films like Shahid (2013), Citylights (2014), Aligarh (2015) and Omerta (2017), and shows like Scam 1992 (2020) and Scoop (2023). His last theatrical release was the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders. His next work includes a series on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi with Pratik Gandhi playing the lead role.