Vijay Varma announces new project with Hansal Mehta

Vijay Varma has announced a new project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. Hansal sent a welcome note to the actor, giving him best wishes for the beginning of shoot. More details on the project are awaited.

Vijay shared a photograph of the small note he received from Hansal, which reads, “Dear Vijay, welcome on-board. Here’s to a shoot filled with hard work, the pursuit of excellence and some great memories. Lots of love, Hansal and Vikram.” Vijay captioned it as, “New beginnings”.