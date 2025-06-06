Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari team up for Parivarik ManuRanjan

Aditi added, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy."

Director Varun said “Parivarik ManuRanjan is a story that’s close to my heart—rooted in the chaos and comedy of life. With Pankaj sir and Aditi coming together for the first time, we’re excited to bring something refreshingly warm, honest, and hilariously relatable to the screen."

The film also marks the start of a strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and director Ali Abbas Zafar’s AAZ Films. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is written by Brijendra Kala and Varun V. Sharma. It’s release date, however, is still under wraps.