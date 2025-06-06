Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari to star in family entertainer 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'

MUMBAI: Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share the screen in an upcoming film titled Parivarik ManuRanjan.
Described as a heartwarming family entertainer filled with laughter, love, chaos, and music, the film revolves around a "perfectly mismatched duo", according to a statement from the makers.
The project is backed by Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Himanshu Mehra. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar joins the team as creative producer under his banner AAZ Films.
Parivarik ManuRanjan will be directed by Varun V Sharma, known for his writing work on Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The screenplay has been co-written by Sharma and acclaimed actor–writer Brijendra Kala.
Tripathi expressed his excitement about the film and his first collaboration with Hydari.
“There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft,” he said.
Hydari, who was recently seen in Heeramandi, called Tripathi a "master" and shared her enthusiasm for working alongside him.
“When I read the script, I smiled throughout. The situational comedy, the twists and unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity at the heart of the story really drew me in. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He’s a master of this genre, and for me, this will be a big learning experience and a joy,” she added.
The film, which marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films, officially went on floors on Thursday in Lucknow.