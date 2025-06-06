Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari to star in family entertainer 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'

MUMBAI: Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share the screen in an upcoming film titled Parivarik ManuRanjan.

Described as a heartwarming family entertainer filled with laughter, love, chaos, and music, the film revolves around a "perfectly mismatched duo", according to a statement from the makers.

The project is backed by Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Himanshu Mehra. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar joins the team as creative producer under his banner AAZ Films.

Parivarik ManuRanjan will be directed by Varun V Sharma, known for his writing work on Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The screenplay has been co-written by Sharma and acclaimed actor–writer Brijendra Kala.