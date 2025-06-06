Stolen Movie Review: Urban India meets the other in riveting mad-ride

Stolen can seem convenient at instances. Raman can come off as too do-goody, while Gautam seems to give in too easy. But once the film kicks in, it flies like a bullet. Out to find the infant, the brothers find themselves being mistaken for child-kidnappers. Soon their death warrants are signed by WhatsApp. Karan’s direction takes on a necessary, feverish urgency as mobs throng around the SUV Gautam, Raman and Jhumpa are in. The themes and the logical and moral flaws were soon jettisoned as Isshaan Ghosh and Sachin S Pillai’s camera-work grabbed me by the throat. A lynching scene is so gut-wrenchingly shot that it will send shivers down your spine. There is also an in-car sequence when Gautam and gang are being chased by a blood-thirsty, brainwashed mob. It is a low-budget copy of a similar scene from Children of Men (2006), but it is still something to watch out for.