'Housefull 5' opens to a strong start, collects Rs 24.35 crore on day one

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy 'Housefull 5' opened to a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 24.35 crore nett on its first day in India.

The film, which hit cinemas on Friday, was released with a twist two alternate endings titled ‘Housefull 5A’ and ‘Housefull 5B’. It is the fifth instalment in the popular 'Housefull' series, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for Dostana.

The production house shared the collection on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today."

With its Rs 24.35 crore opening, Housefull 5 has surpassed the first-day numbers of its predecessor Housefull 4 (Rs 19.08 crore) and even outperformed Akshay Kumar’s January release Sky Force (Rs 11.50 crore) as well as the 2024 hit Fighter (Rs 22.50 crore).