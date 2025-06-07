'Housefull 5' opens to a strong start, collects Rs 24.35 crore on day one

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy 'Housefull 5' opened to a strong response at the box office, earning Rs 24.35 crore nett on its first day in India.
The film, which hit cinemas on Friday, was released with a twist two alternate endings titled ‘Housefull 5A’ and ‘Housefull 5B’. It is the fifth instalment in the popular 'Housefull' series, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for Dostana.
The production house shared the collection on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"Our hearts are Housefull with your love and support! Thank you. This madness is nothing without you! In cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today."
With its Rs 24.35 crore opening, Housefull 5 has surpassed the first-day numbers of its predecessor Housefull 4 (Rs 19.08 crore) and even outperformed Akshay Kumar’s January release Sky Force (Rs 11.50 crore) as well as the 2024 hit Fighter (Rs 22.50 crore).
According to data from Sacnilk.com, the film collected Rs 23 crore nett based on early estimates. Regardless of slight variations in figures, the film has firmly established itself as a strong commercial performer.
Despite this, morning show attendance was reportedly lower than expected. The film had about 55% fewer viewers compared to Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, which had the highest morning occupancy of the year at 30.5%, followed by Raid 2 (21.23%), Badass Ravi Kumar (13.9%), and Sikandar (13.76%).
Set on a cruise ship, the story revolves around a sudden murder following a billionaire’s announcement that his fortune will go to someone named Jolly. The mystery deepens with three men onboard—played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan—all named Jolly, along with their girlfriends, making everyone a suspect.
The film boasts a star-studded cast including Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt.
With strong word of mouth and a loyal fanbase, Housefull 5 is expected to continue its momentum over the weekend.
(With inputs from PTI)