Deepika Padukone onboards Atlee-Allu Arjun film

We had earlier reported about the makers of Allu Arjun-Atlee sci-fi film considering Deepika Padukone as part of their project’s lead cast. On Saturday, the makers confirmed Deepika onboarding the project with an elaborate announcement teaser.
The teaser features Deepika Padukone and Atlee in an intense script narration session, while also giving glimpses of the action-driven storyboard, which promises for the film to be a fantastical actioner. The teaser concludes with the visuals of Deepika getting ready for her role, which seemingly involves plenty of CGI mapping work. The teaser also showcases a few visuals of Deepika gearing up to shoot the action-packed sequences.
The film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is being produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, with Kalanithi Maran onboard as presenter. The project was officially announced in April, featuring Allu Arjun, Atlee and a few Hollywood technicians discussing the sci-fi visual design for their film. Reportedly, actors like Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are in consideration to play prominent roles as well.
The film marks Deepika’s second Telugu film after Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone and Atlee previously worked together in the 2023 film Jawan, which was a massive boxoffice hit. This will be Atlee’s first pan-India film in Telugu.