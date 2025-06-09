Deepika Padukone onboards Atlee-Allu Arjun film

We had earlier reported about the makers of Allu Arjun-Atlee sci-fi film considering Deepika Padukone as part of their project’s lead cast. On Saturday, the makers confirmed Deepika onboarding the project with an elaborate announcement teaser.

The teaser features Deepika Padukone and Atlee in an intense script narration session, while also giving glimpses of the action-driven storyboard, which promises for the film to be a fantastical actioner. The teaser concludes with the visuals of Deepika getting ready for her role, which seemingly involves plenty of CGI mapping work. The teaser also showcases a few visuals of Deepika gearing up to shoot the action-packed sequences.