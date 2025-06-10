‘Housefull 5’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned Rs 104.98 crore nett at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film marks the fifth installment in the popular Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. It was released worldwide in theatres on June 6.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie enjoyed a strong opening, collecting Rs 24.35 crore on its first day. It went on to earn Rs 91.83 crore nett over its debut weekend.