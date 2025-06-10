‘Housefull 5’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office in first weekend
NEW DELHI: Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned Rs 104.98 crore nett at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Tuesday.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film marks the fifth installment in the popular Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. It was released worldwide in theatres on June 6.
Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie enjoyed a strong opening, collecting Rs 24.35 crore on its first day. It went on to earn Rs 91.83 crore nett over its debut weekend.
The production house shared the box office update on its official X handle, posting the film’s poster with the earnings prominently displayed. The caption read:
"Countless laughs. One Housefull heart. Thank you for showering so much love, cheering loud, and cruising with us! #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today."
In addition to the lead trio, Housefull 5 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.