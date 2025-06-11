Hindi

Aamir Khan says he was afraid of his short height at the start of his career: ‘Would I even stand a chance?’

The actor will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set to be released in theatres on June 20.
Aamir Khan recently opened up about how he was afraid of his short-height at the start of his career and it would make him nervous.
Aamir Khan recently opened up about how he was afraid of his short-height at the start of his career and it would make him nervous whether he had a chance to be an actor in Bollywood. Even in the trailer of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, his character’s mother is seen making fun of his height.

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, the actor was asked if he is comfortable taking jokes on his appearance. He replied, “Actually, Javed saab once said something about humour that I really agree with. He said a good sense of humour is not just for fun and games, but it actually comes in handy when you're going through difficulties in life. So, if you have a good sense of humour at that time, it's like a shock absorber. I think I’ve always had that ability, and it’s a very important part of the film."

He recalled how he was nervous about his height looking at Amitabh Bachchan and others. “At the beginning of my career, I was very afraid. Amit ji was number one, and he was over six feet tall. Vinod ji, Shatrughan Sinha—all were very tall. So, I was nervous thinking if a short actor like me would even have any chance. But as it turned out, it was fine."

Aamir plays an obnoxious basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018) and a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007). It will be released in theatres on June 20. 

