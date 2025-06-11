Aamir Khan says he was afraid of his short height at the start of his career: ‘Would I even stand a chance?’

Aamir Khan recently opened up about how he was afraid of his short-height at the start of his career and it would make him nervous whether he had a chance to be an actor in Bollywood. Even in the trailer of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, his character’s mother is seen making fun of his height.

In a recent interview with Just Too Filmy, the actor was asked if he is comfortable taking jokes on his appearance. He replied, “Actually, Javed saab once said something about humour that I really agree with. He said a good sense of humour is not just for fun and games, but it actually comes in handy when you're going through difficulties in life. So, if you have a good sense of humour at that time, it's like a shock absorber. I think I’ve always had that ability, and it’s a very important part of the film."

He recalled how he was nervous about his height looking at Amitabh Bachchan and others. “At the beginning of my career, I was very afraid. Amit ji was number one, and he was over six feet tall. Vinod ji, Shatrughan Sinha—all were very tall. So, I was nervous thinking if a short actor like me would even have any chance. But as it turned out, it was fine."

Aamir plays an obnoxious basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018) and a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007). It will be released in theatres on June 20.