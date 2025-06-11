Varun Grover expresses confusion over CBFC's actions: 'Why blur a bra, but...'

A

VG: In Queen (2013) there was a scene where Kangana Ranaut’s character’s bra was showing, so the censor board asked to blur it out. But there is another sequence where Kangana is in a sex toys shop and a dildo is seen but that was not cut (laughs). This is the perfect example of how randomly the CBFC functions.

SK: I was part of a Marathi film called Chumbak (2017). In it some kids are trying to do an online scam. There was a scene in it where this kid calls up a person and tries to con him. When the person asks for his name, the kid looks at an Indian rupee note in his hand and reads out “Raghuram Rajan”. That was all. The censor board stalled the film over this. They didn’t even tell us to make the cut, it was just halted without any explanation.