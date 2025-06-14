Imtiaz Ali’s next film with Diljit Dosanjh set for April 2026 release

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film starring actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh is slated for theatrical release in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.

Described as a “charming story of love and longing,” the untitled project marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh, following their widely acclaimed 2024 film, Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film will also feature actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It promises a contemporary and witty narrative exploring the depths of human connection.

Quoting the legendary poet Momin Khan Momin’s couplet, “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota” (“You are with me, however, when there is no one else”), Ali said he aims to offer a “touching cinematic experience.”