Imtiaz Ali’s next film with Diljit Dosanjh set for April 2026 release

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film starring actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh is slated for theatrical release in April 2026, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi.
Described as a “charming story of love and longing,” the untitled project marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh, following their widely acclaimed 2024 film, Amar Singh Chamkila.
The film will also feature actors Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It promises a contemporary and witty narrative exploring the depths of human connection.
Quoting the legendary poet Momin Khan Momin’s couplet, “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota” (“You are with me, however, when there is no one else”), Ali said he aims to offer a “touching cinematic experience.”
“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also of a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story. We hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” Ali said in a statement.
The film will reunite the legendary trio of Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil, known for their memorable soundtracks in Amar Singh Chamkila, Tamasha, and Rockstar, among others.
“As the journey unfolds, expect a film that moves you, music that stays with you, and a love story that becomes a part of you,” the statement added.
Filming is scheduled to begin in August this year.
Ali’s previous collaboration with Dosanjh, Amar Singh Chamkila, was also released during Baisakhi in 2024.