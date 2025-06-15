12 years of 'Raanjhanaa': Returns to the big screen with exclusive fan screening

The highlight of the event? A much-anticipated reunion of the original stars Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush coming together after 12 long years. Though Sonam has taken a step back from films and now lives in London with her family, she is flying down to Mumbai especially for this celebration, joining Dhanush to commemorate the milestone with fans.

Also gracing the event will be director Aanand L Rai, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, writer Himanshu Sharma, and lyricist Irshad Kamil the very team that brought the poetic world of Raanjhanaa to life. Fans can also look forward to a meet-and-greet session with the cast and crew.

For those who missed the re-release in theatres on February 28, 2025, this is a second chance to revisit the magic on the big screen, with the people who made it unforgettable.