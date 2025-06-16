Anupam Kher’s 'Tanvi The Great' to screen at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great is set to reach another milestone with its gala premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on June 19.

In an Instagram post, Anupam Kher shared a video outlining his busy travel schedule, which includes multiple screenings of Tanvi The Great across the US, including New York, Houston, and Austin.

He said, “Hello, my friends, I am going to New York. We have a gala premiere of Tanvi The Great in New York, organised by the New York Indian Film Festival and IAAC (Indo-American Arts Council). Thank you very much for inviting us. Then we are heading to Austin and Houston. The New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere on the 21st, and the Houston premiere on the 22nd.”

The actor-director expressed gratitude for the positive reception the film received at its world premiere at Cannes 2025. “I will be going to New York after a gap of 4–5 years. The last time, I was there for three years working on New Amsterdam. I am very excited to show our film to my people, friends, and a wonderful audience at this festival. Tanvi The Great is receiving lots of love, touch wood. We had a great world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and in London. The film is releasing on 18 July, and I am very excited.”