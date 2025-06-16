Anupam Kher’s 'Tanvi The Great' to screen at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great is set to reach another milestone with its gala premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival on June 19.
In an Instagram post, Anupam Kher shared a video outlining his busy travel schedule, which includes multiple screenings of Tanvi The Great across the US, including New York, Houston, and Austin.
He said, “Hello, my friends, I am going to New York. We have a gala premiere of Tanvi The Great in New York, organised by the New York Indian Film Festival and IAAC (Indo-American Arts Council). Thank you very much for inviting us. Then we are heading to Austin and Houston. The New York premiere is on the 19th, the Austin premiere on the 21st, and the Houston premiere on the 22nd.”
The actor-director expressed gratitude for the positive reception the film received at its world premiere at Cannes 2025. “I will be going to New York after a gap of 4–5 years. The last time, I was there for three years working on New Amsterdam. I am very excited to show our film to my people, friends, and a wonderful audience at this festival. Tanvi The Great is receiving lots of love, touch wood. We had a great world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and in London. The film is releasing on 18 July, and I am very excited.”
Kher recently spoke about the audience reaction at Cannes. He told ANI he was “overwhelmed” by how deeply the crowd connected with the film. “People clapped, laughed, cried, and stayed back to ask questions after the screening. It’s a beautiful feeling.”
When asked about the significance of the recognition for him and his team, especially given the film’s struggles during production, Kher said, “The success of the film on international platforms like Cannes and London proves that if you do something with conviction against all odds, it is the most gratifying feeling, and it will reach people’s hearts. The film was made with great difficulty because people who were supposed to finance it backed out at the last minute, but I said, ‘I have to make it because it’s my conviction.’”
Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father’s unfulfilled dream—to stand at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag.
Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission, according to Variety.
The film stars debutant Subhangi Dutt in the lead role, with Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.
Tanvi The Great is set for release on 18 July.