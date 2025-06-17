Aamir Khan on refusing to sell Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: I want to revive the theatre business
After the underwhelming response to his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the ambitious remake of Tom Hanks’ much popular Forrest Gump (1994), Aamir Khan is returning with a local adaptation of another international feature. This time, it’s the Spanish film Champions (2018). The movie tells the story of an abrasive basketball coach and his interactions with ten neurodivergent people. The actor-producer says that he was deeply moved by the Spanish film and wanted to make a palatable Indian version through Sitaare Zameen Par. Addressing the discussions around the film, Aamir says that he doesn’t have a problem with remakes.
“They are a new canvas for me. Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, many of my earlier films were remakes too. Be it Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), which was based on Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet or Ghajini (2008) and they were all hits,” he says. The actor adds that the “sudden problem” with remakes is something that has been started by social media trolls. “I believe in remakes and will keep doing it all my life. Why shouldn't I do it? If you don't want to see it, then don't. It's your choice,” Aamir says. “Remakes are more than just cut, copy and paste. You have to put your own life into it.”
As the film releases in theatres on June 20, the actor interacted with the media, talking about his reasons for making the film, the impact of trolling on a film’s box office, clearing the air around Sitaare Zameen Par’s OTT release, his upcoming projects and more.
(Excerpts)
How did development on the film begin and why did you want to make it?
It started with director RS Prasanna showing me Champions. The film had a deep impact on me. I felt that it was an ideal sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), as it talks about the same topic but goes ten steps ahead in the exploration. In Taare Zameen Par, it was my character, a neurotypical person, helping a neurodivergent kid. But here, it’s the opposite. The film talks of such an important topic. I wanted people to be sensitised about neurodivergence and start a public discourse through the film.
How was your experience working with neurodivergent actors in the film?
It was fun. A smooth sail. All of them are sharp, excited and complete team players. Along with that, they brought such lively energy on the set that it changed everything. There are a lot of things going on in a set usually, with arguments happening among different departments. But in this film, there was no such thing like that. I think it's due to these 10 people and the love, affection and positivity they bring. No one would feel like shouting or arguing in front of them. So, I had the best time working with them.
Ever since the film’s announcement, it has borne the brunt of online trolling. Do you think that it plays a role in how a film fares at the box office?
No, it doesn’t affect box office. If a film is good, no one can stop it from being a success. At the same time, if a film is bad, no producer can make it work. Laal Singh Chaddha was trolled, but it wasn’t due to the trolling that the film didn’t work. It was just that the film failed to touch people’s hearts. If the same trolling happened with 3 Idiots (2009) or Dangal (2016), they would still be successful. Trolling wouldn’t have impacted them as both these films were good.
There were multiple reports stating that Sitaare Zameen Par would be released on YouTube after its theatrical run. Is that true?
These are all rumours. The film is going to be released only in theatres. I believe in theatres. In today’s time, no producer starts a film before selling it to OTT. But I have steered away from that. Lot of offers and proposals have come my way but I have said no to everyone. I am a believer in the big screen experience. I am what I am today because people have seen my films in theatres. I want to revive the theatre business which is facing a lot of difficulty with each film’s release.
Currently, there is also a wave of action films and horror-comedies being made. How do you see Sitaare Zameen Par releasing at such a time?
My films always come at an odd time. It has happened in the past too with Ghajini (2008). While I was doing it, people told me that action films are not working and it is a time for romance films. But it eventually turned out to be a blockbuster. Similarly, currently, there is a trend of action films and I am making a comedy-drama film. I don’t work in accordance with the trends; I make what I feel deeply about. I have confidence in my work and my audience that if I have made a good film, they will come to the theatres to watch it.
But theatres are also facing a problem with ticket prices going up which makes it difficult for audiences to watch every film. Conversely, exhibitors say that the real-estate is expensive which makes them charge more. What is the way out of this?
I am actively working towards policies and ideas that can help create theatres which are economical. We just have over 10,000 screens in the country for over 1.4 billion people. There are so many districts in the country that don’t have a single theatre. In comparison, America, which has one-fourth of our population, has over 35,000 screens. China has over 90,000 screens. According to me, it is very important to build more theatres. I don’t believe that they are a dying business. Theatres are very much alive; we just need to make good films and build more screens.
There were also reports of multiple films that you have signed up with talks of PK 2 and a film on Dadasaheb Phalke. Are these really happening?
PK 2 is a rumour. I am doing a film on Dadasaheb Phalke. It is in the works. There is also a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj that I am working on, which is a superhero film. It is a high-scale action film which is set to go on floors in the second half of 2026. Apart from that, there is a film on Mahabharata that I have been wanting to make for the past 25 years. I am trying to work towards making that dream come alive. But I don’t know if I will be able to make it. I am going to start work on it soon. It is a journey and I don’t know where it would lead me. Once I have a clear foundation ready, I will be able to take it ahead.