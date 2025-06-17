Aamir Khan’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' cleared by CBFC amid unclear stand on suggested cuts

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), days after reports surfaced of a dispute over suggested edits. However, it remains unclear whether the CBFC passed the film with the cuts or if Aamir stood his ground and the board relented.
A few days ago, reports indicated that the CBFC had recommended two cuts in the film, which Aamir Khan reportedly refused to accept. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source had earlier stated, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open.”
While Sitaare Zameen Par is now certified, the nature of the resolution remains undisclosed whether Aamir Khan agreed to the suggested changes, or the CBFC decided to pass the film without them. As Bollywood Hungama notes, “Only the makers or CBFC can answer this question.”
The film, directed by RS Prasanna, is set for a theatrical release on June 20 and will reportedly open in around 3,000 screens across India. Advance booking is expected to begin shortly, with trade experts predicting a minimum opening of Rs 10 crore in advance ticket sales. Given that the film will release exclusively in cinemas, these numbers could potentially rise with positive word of mouth.
Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh marking her return to Hindi cinema and Darsheel Safary, who featured in Aamir’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Champions, which was originally based on the Spanish film Campeones. Aamir has described Sitaare Zameen Par as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par.
The actor-filmmaker is believed to have taken a firm stance on maintaining the creative integrity of the film, asserting that certain changes would dilute the message. Whether or not that position ultimately influenced the CBFC’s decision is unknown but the film is now set for release without further delay.