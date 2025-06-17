Aamir Khan’s 'Sitaare Zameen Par' cleared by CBFC amid unclear stand on suggested cuts

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), days after reports surfaced of a dispute over suggested edits. However, it remains unclear whether the CBFC passed the film with the cuts or if Aamir stood his ground and the board relented.

A few days ago, reports indicated that the CBFC had recommended two cuts in the film, which Aamir Khan reportedly refused to accept. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source had earlier stated, “With Aamir Khan not accepting the cuts, the censor certificate wasn’t awarded to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir now plans to once again meet the CBFC Examining Committee on Monday and put forward his point of view. Hopefully, a solution will be achieved and the CBFC will pass the film on June 16. Once that’s done, the advance booking of the film will be thrown open.”