Anurag Kashyap’s new film titled Nishaanchi; to release on this date

Anurag Kashyap’s new film is titled Nishaanchi, which will be released in theatres on September 19 this year, the makers announced on Monday. Touted as a “raw and gritty crime drama”, the film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

As per a press release, “The film delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.”

Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement by sharing a short promo which briefly features visuals of the film over a folk song.

Speaking about the film, Anurag said, “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios.”

He added that the film is a story of “raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all”.