I'm sad, want audiences to watch our film: Sunita Rajwar on 'Santosh' not releasing in India

MUMBAI: Actor Sunita Rajwar says it is disheartening that her film 'Santosh' will not release in India despite receiving acclaim globally.

The Sandhya Suri-directed movie, Britain's official entry to the Oscars in 2025, could not be released after facing hurdles in its censor certification.

The actor, who played one of the two women officers in the movie, said her role in the movie is one of her best works.

"I'm sad because I have a very different role in it, it's a good role, it's a big role. Every artist wants everyone to see their best work. We expect that if people see our work, then you will be offered either that role of that calibre or a different kind of role."

"We all want the audience should at least get to see it (the film) and see what we've done in it."