R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi release date out

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic-drama Aap Jaisa Koi now has a release date. The film will start streaming on Netflix from July 11.
The film has been directed by Vivek Soni who also helmed the romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) for Netflix. It has been backed by Dharma Productions.
Aap Jaisa Koi is a May-December romance between Shrirenu (Madhavan), a reserved Sanskrit teacher and Madhu (Fatima), a spirited French instructor.
Reflecting on the film, Vivek said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love.”
Producers at Dharmatic Entertainment added, “At Dharma, we’ve always believed in the magic of love—but love that evolves, that questions, that unlearns. Aap Jaisa Koi explores what modern relationships look like when people begin to confront their conditioning and redefine what equality and intimacy truly mean.”