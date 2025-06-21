Sitaare Zameen Par box-office: Aamir Khan-Genelia D’Souza starrer earns Rs 11.7 crore on Day 1

Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza’s comedy-drama Sitaare Zameen Par has earned Rs 11.7 crore at the box-office on Day 1, as per Sacnilk. The film is directed by RS Prasanna and is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Champions as well as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007).

The film has earned around Rs 11.5 crore in Hindi language, 5 lakh in Tamil and 15 lakh in Telugu. It had an occupancy of 16.74 per cent in the morning which increased in the evening to 20 per cent and 32.50 per cent in night.

Aamir’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) had opened at almost the same number at Rs 11.6 crore. This is marginally lower than Thugs of Hindostan (2018), which opened at a whopping Rs 52.25 crore but saw a sharp decline later.