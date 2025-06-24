Rana Daggubati: It was difficult to understand the stoicism of Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati is back to playing the tough, no-nonsense fixer in Rana Naidu season 2, which was released recently on Netflix. The actor, who is quite candid and articulate in real life, transforms into a stoic and aggressive personality on-screen. Along with writer-creator Karan Anshuman, Rana discusses shooting for the second season and how he forays into playing a complex character with multiple shades.

Karan talks about taking the plot ahead while raising the stakes and amping up the tension. For him, it wasn’t the character arcs or story dimensions that felt overwhelming to piece together, but rather the experience of working with a diverse set of actors, including Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Abhishek Banerjee, Sushant Singh, Rajat Kapoor, and Kriti Kharbanda. “We had to make sure that we use every single one of them effectively. And luckily, in a series format, you can do that, and everyone can have their moment,” says Karan.

The two were joined by series head at Netflix, Tanya Bami, as the discussion expanded on understanding the streaming platform’s strategy as they recently renewed second seasons for shows like The Royals and Black Warrant. Tanya also reflected on the possibility of making a show like Adolescence in India, why she believes algorithms can’t drive storytelling and more.