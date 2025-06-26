A R Rahman, Pharrell Williams create Punjabi track 'Yaara' for Louis Vuitton show in Paris

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has collaborated with globally popular musician Pharrell Williams for a Punjabi track for fashion label Louis Vuitton's 'Summer 2025' showcase in Paris.

Performed by singer Romy, the track, titled "Yaara" blended traditional Punjabi beats with contemporary music, serving as the perfect backdrop for a star-studded runway event on Tuesday.

At the event, Pharrell presented his latest collection as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.