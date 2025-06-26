Panchayat Season 4 Review: An overstay in Phulera

Take, for instance, the protagonist Abhishek. His existential dread, which was touched upon in the previous seasons, is sidelined. For most of the fourth season, he is only awaiting the result of his MBA entrance. Be it Vikas or Prahlad, characters internal lives seem to be going around in circles. The election wave has swept away the possibility of little nuances and meditative silences. Panchayat becomes more jokey, more macro, only conveying that the dance of democracy is just a bunch of janky moves.

The series has now become a regular hangout spot which offers no new vision. There are a few additions, though, like the quirky casting of lyricist Swanand Kirkire as the MP, which are enjoyable, but only briefly. Sunita Rajwar is electrifying as Kranti Devi. Her performance is the sole one which pops out this season. You can’t help but hate her whenever she turns up on screen.

Panchayat, when it started, carved its own niche amidst an OTT space inundated with crime thrillers and heavy dramas. It offered a slow-paced, low-stakes narrative, which felt soothingly fresh. Now, these same strengths it is using as formula. The quirks are becoming predictable, as is the narrative. Organic storytelling is turning into a packaged item. Prime Video already houses byproducts like Gram Chikitsalay (2025) and Dupahiya (2025). The Phulera-isms are becoming overbearing, the essence is losing out. Sometimes it’s better to burn out than to fade away.