Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir come together for the second Instalment of My Melbourne

Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir are set to come together to make films for the second instalment of My Melbourne. The first part of the Indo-Australian anthology film project released earlier this year in March and featured films made by Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan on topics of identity, gender, race, sexuality and disability.
Speaking on the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative force behind the project, said in a press release, "The success of My Melbourne has been overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition. This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities.”
Rajkumar added, "I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant.”
Anjali spoke of the anthology and said, "The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents.”
Shoojit said, "Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance. I’m grateful to be part of this cross-cultural cinematic dialogue.
Returning director Onir shared, "Coming back for the second chapter of My Melbourne is like returning to a story that’s still unfolding. The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding.”
The first part of the anthology film had its world premiere in Australia at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024 and its subsequent India premiere at the MAMI Film Festival 2024.
It featured Nandini directed by Onir, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, Emma directed by Rima Das, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali.