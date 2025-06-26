Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir come together for the second Instalment of My Melbourne

Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon and Onir are set to come together to make films for the second instalment of My Melbourne. The first part of the Indo-Australian anthology film project released earlier this year in March and featured films made by Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan on topics of identity, gender, race, sexuality and disability.

Speaking on the announcement, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films and the creative force behind the project, said in a press release, "The success of My Melbourne has been overwhelming and deeply fulfilling. It has proven that stories told with authenticity and heart can transcend borders. We are honoured to have some of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema lend their voice and vision to the second edition. This project continues to be a celebration of inclusivity, collaboration and creativity between India and Australia’s the project has given us the opportunity to work with emerging creatives from under represented communities.”

Rajkumar added, "I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant.”

Anjali spoke of the anthology and said, "The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents.”