Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia among 534 global invitees to join Oscar Academy

Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Payal Kapadia have been invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They are among 534 individuals who were invited to vote for the Oscar awards. Other Indians who are part of the list include casting director Karan Mally, cinematographer Ranabir Das, costume designer Maxima Basu and documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra.

Among the international celebrities, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Mikey Madison, Adriana Paz, Danielle Deadwyler, Andrew Scott and others are part of the invite list.

Speaking about this, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

As per the press release, selection of members is based on professional qualifications of the individuals with an “ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority”. There are 41% women, 45% from the underrepresented communities and 55% from countries and territories outside the United States in the list.

The Oscars are set to take place on March 15, 2026.