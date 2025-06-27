Muzaffar Ali Interview: It’s one of the greatest miracles of my life to have found Rekha to play Umrao Jaan

A

Muzaffar Ali: I'm an artist. An artist can’t be one-dimensional. He has to think, he has to see, he has to touch, he has to feel, he has to smell. An artist is anyway a kind of a holistic creature. He or she journeys into life and various worlds, and out of that derives inspiration to do what he/she is doing. Some people find an easy connection with their world, their past or with their present. Some people start getting confused and lost.

The first step that I took, both in painting and in film, was very relevant. If I hadn't made Gaman I would have lost my way. It made me look at people of my kind, region and ilk and type, and take them into an alien, hybrid milieu like Bombay. I started feeling the dichotomy in their lives and their disconnect with their roots. That became a very important issue for me as a thinker, creator, as a person who uses all art forms to tell the story.

You can't tell the story without poetry. You can't tell the story without music because all the pain and the pathos lies in these elements of storytelling. They become a very important driving force. I'm inspired by many things. It's multifaceted thought processing. If I didn't have the ability to paint and sketch, I would not be able to make creative moving frames in the film. All these things came together, and also the people I met, and the kind of inspirations I derived from them.

And then came Umrao Jaan. I think it was a very seminal film for me. It was talking about a lot of very delicate and sensitive things that Lucknow is all about, that people of Lucknow are all about, the pain of Lucknow is all about and the story of this girl is all about.



