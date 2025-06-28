‘Kaanta Laga’ girl dies of cardiac arrest at 42

CHENNAI: Actor Shefali Jariwala, widely recognised as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, passed away on Saturday, at the age of 42. Shefali experienced a heart attack late at night on Friday and was taken to a private hospital in Mumbai by her actor-husband Parag Tyagi. She was declared dead at the hospital.

According to reports, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) shared that the doctors have reserved their opinion after the postmortem of Shefali, and the cause of death is still not clear.

Shefali captivated audiences with her iconic performance in the 2002 remix music video for the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. Her energetic dance moves and distinct presence made the song, a remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Kaanta Laga… Bangle Ke Peechhe’ from the 1972 film Samadhi, a cultural phenomenon.

Following her breakthrough, she appeared in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, as well as television shows such as Nach Baliye and Boogie Woogie.

After her rocky marriage with musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Brothers ended in 2009, Shefali married Parag after four years of courtship in 2014.

Although her films or TV stint failed to take off after the rather stellar start, Shefali’s career saw a resurgence when she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Inside the house, she garnered significant attention for her demeanour and showcased a more personal side, connecting her with a new generation of fans.

Apart from her Bigg Boss Season 13 co-contestants, many members of the film and TV industry also expressed their anguish about her untimely demise.