TV actor Shefali Jariwala of 'Kaanta Laga' fame dies at 42; cause unknown

MUMBAI: Actor Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic single "Kaanta Laga", passed away Friday night, a hospital source said.

She was 42.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

"She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival," a hospital source said.

As per media reports, Jariwala died of a heart attack though there was no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

Jariwala gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13.

The cause behind the actor's death is yet to be ascertained and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.