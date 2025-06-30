Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates 25 years of her debut film 'Refugee'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she marked 25 years since her debut in the film industry with Refugee.

The romantic drama, directed by J.P. Dutta, also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and was released on June 30, 2000.

To celebrate the milestone, Kareena shared a series of throwback photos from the film featuring her and Bachchan on her Instagram handle on Monday. She captioned the post, “25 years and forever to go.”

The film centres around Bachchan’s character, a nameless Indian Muslim who helps illegal refugees cross the border between India and Pakistan in the Great Rann of Kutch. He eventually falls in love with a refugee’s daughter, played by Khan.

Refugee also starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Following Refugee, Kareena and Abhishek went on to work together in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), LOC: Kargil (2003), and Yuva (2004).