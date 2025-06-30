Naseeruddin Shah bats for Diljit Dosanjh amid cross-border collaboration row

Naseeruddin Shah has publicly supported Diljit Dosanjh, who faces criticism for collaborating with Hania Aamir, an artist from Pakistan, on his film titled Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy has ignited amid tensions between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan.

Following the controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has boycotted Diljit and objected to his casting in the film Border 2.

Diljit’s recent partnership with Hania has also drawn flak from internet users, FWICE, and fellow celebrities. However, on June 30, Naseeruddin Shah stepped forward, asserting that Diljit is not liable for the casting decisions. He also disapproved of the limitations on interactions between Indians and Pakistanis.

Naseeruddin Shah articulated his stance on social media, declaring, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT." He claimed that a dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him.

Shah emphasised, "He was not responsible for the casting of the film, but the director was."