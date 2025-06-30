Naseeruddin Shah bats for Diljit Dosanjh amid cross-border collaboration row

Naseeruddin Shah has publicly supported Diljit Dosanjh, who faces criticism for collaborating with Hania Aamir, an artist from Pakistan, on his film titled Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy has ignited amid tensions between neighbouring countries India and Pakistan.
Following the controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has boycotted Diljit and objected to his casting in the film Border 2.
Diljit’s recent partnership with Hania has also drawn flak from internet users, FWICE, and fellow celebrities. However, on June 30, Naseeruddin Shah stepped forward, asserting that Diljit is not liable for the casting decisions. He also disapproved of the limitations on interactions between Indians and Pakistanis.
Naseeruddin Shah articulated his stance on social media, declaring, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT." He claimed that a dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him.
Shah emphasised, "He was not responsible for the casting of the film, but the director was."
He added that Diljit's global recognition made him a target, while the director remained unknown. Shah praised Diljit for agreeing to the casting decision, stating his "mind is not poisoned".
He further asserted, "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan."
Naseeruddin Shah also expressed affection for his "close friends and relatives" in Pakistan.
He wrote, "I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it." He defiantly concluded his statement to those who might tell him to "Go to Pakistan" with, "GO TO KAILASA."
Naseeruddin Shah is known for not shying away from statements critiquing government policies or societal issues in India.
He has, for instance, expressed concerns about safety in India, described Anupam Kher as a "clown" for endorsing the BJP government, and made contentious remarks on Mughal history.
The core reason for the backlash against Hania (and by extension, Diljit and the film) is that she allegedly made remarks against India's Operation Sindoor and Armed forces.
Diljit and the film's co-producer, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, have stated that Sardaar Ji 3 wrapped production during a stable political situation. The film hit theatres internationally, except for those in India.