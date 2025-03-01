My career has been built on criticism, I enjoy it: John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham says he has often been written off in the industry in his over two-decade-long career but his audience has kept him going, something that he respects and wants to repay by telling good stories.

Abraham has hits in varied genres whether it is high-octane actioners like Dhoom, Race 2, Satyameva Jayate, Dishoom and Pathaan; comedies such as Garam Masala, Dostana, Housefull 2 or dramas like Water, No Smoking, New York, Madras Café, Parmanu and Vedaa.

The actor, whose next release The Diplomat is inspired by true incidents, said the film will, hopefully, resonate with viewers in the brightest way possible.

"People have, in the past, said that Parmanu marked my 1.0 version because I'd disappeared for four years. These are obituaries that are written every day about me, and it's fine, I don't have a problem with it.

My career has been built on criticism, I enjoy it, Abraham told PTI in an interview.

"The only thing that's kept me going in this is my audience. People in the trade, producers, critics they all judge you by numbers and I get all that, and I respect that. That's business. But the only people that have kept me going and have made me survive is my audience. And I made 'The Diplomat' for that audience," he added.