Khakee: The Bengal Chapter release date out

The series, as per a press note shared by the makers is “Set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters & politicians, the law often struggled to maintain a balance. Yet, IPS Arjun Maitra (Jeet) was determined to bring justice to the people, where loyalties shifted easily and any ally could be a secret enemy. Will IPS Maitra rise to the occasion and prove his worth, by curbing the violence and tension that trouble the city?”

Reflecting on his experience of working in the show, Jeet shared, "For years, people have been asking, 'Boss aur Bumba Da ek saath kab aa rahein hain?' (When are Boss and Bumba Da coming together?) Well, here we are! What makes it even more special is that this marks my debut on Netflix. This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor.”

Prosenjit added, "Joining forces with Jeet and the entire cast for a story as compelling as this felt like the perfect alignment. Glad that I could collaborate with a maker like Neeraj Pandey and Netflix as a platform that knows the pulse of the audience. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter delves into power struggles, intense action, and unexpected plot twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”