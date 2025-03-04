Onir's We Are Faheem & Karun to have international premiere at British Film Institute’s Flare 2025

Onir’s upcoming Kashmiri language film We Are Faheem & Karun will be having its international premiere at British Film Institute’s Flare 2025. It will be screened at the 39th edition of the prestigious festival on March 20 and 22. The film has been backed by acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta.

Speaking about the film’s selection at BFI Flare, Onir said, “This will be the international premiere of our film and the first time a Kashmiri language film, shot entirely in the border regions of Gurez, Kashmir, is showing at the festival. The film would also be the first queer narrative from the Valley. A love story set in Gurez, Kashmir between a security guard at a construction site, Karun, from Kerala, and a local Kashmiri college student, Faheem."

He added, “I am proud that my Kashmiri cast members too will be present at the screening in London. Representation is very important for me. Apart from lead Akash Menon from Kerala, the film features Kashmiri actors Mir Tawseef, Mir Salman, Bashir Lone, and Sana Javeid."

Deepa said in a statement, “I am proud to be presenting 'We Are Faheem & Karun.' This film touched me deeply with its themes of love, friendship, and duty, set against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict. We all must remember our humanity in today’s challenging world, and films like this are so important for shining light through."

The film stars Tawseef Mir as Faheem, a local Kashmiri college student, and Akash Menon as Karun, a security guard from Kerala stationed at a construction site. Their journey explores the complexities of love and friendship while highlighting the impact of geopolitical conflicts on personal lives.