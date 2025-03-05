Dabba Cartel Team Interview: 'Diplomacy goes to die at the Akhtars’ dinner table'

“Ozark” answers Shibani Akhtar when asked about her favourite drug drama. Her first show as a creator, Dabba Cartel, seems to have one similarity with the American crime show: ordinary people in extraordinary (also dangerous) situations. A pan-Indian cast of Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand and Nimisha Sajayan team up to cook more than just food in this thriller series, which also stars Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey and Gajraj Rao, among others.

Shibani, along with husband and producer Farhan Akhtar, director Hitesh Bhatia and Netflix India content VP Monika Shergill, talk about how the idea for the show shaped up, what does the female gaze bring to the male-inundated crime genre and what do the Akhtars discuss at the dinner table.

Excerpts: