Anurag Kashyap Interview: Nobody invests in culture when you want to control critical-thinking

“I won’t tell.” Filmmaker- actor Anurag Kashyap, who recently announced that he is moving to the South, is tight-lipped about the exact location. “Don’t want people to hover around my house,” he says with a smile, adding that he has already moved to a new place. “Even paid rent for the first month.”

The reasons for his shift are the same as before: disillusionment with the Hindi film industry, risk-averse producers, OTT’s relying on algorithms to make content and everybody trying to chase a “hit”. “Here nothing starts before a star is on-board,” he says.

Anurag’s southward shift has been marked by acclaimed performances in films like Maharaja (Tamil) and Rifle Club (Malayalam). He is also presenting the Kannada film Vagachipani (Tiger’s Pond) and the Tamil coming-of-age film Bad Girl. More acting projects include the Telugu-Hindi Dacoit: A Love Story, in which he plays a cop, and Delulu (Malayalam). We meet him on the sidelines of the release of the Hindi dub of the Malayalam thriller Footage (2024), which he is presenting. The Hindi version is coming six months after its original run and the director is confident about its reception. “Footage’s original release was affected by the Hema Committee report coming out. People were avoiding going to theatres at that time. I hope the Hindi version does well,” he says.

In this free-wheeling conversation, Anurag talks about what content Gen Z is consuming today, his take on re-release culture, why OTT platforms are closed to new ideas and what he thinks about a sequel to No Smoking (2007).

Excerpts: