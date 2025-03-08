Believed in script of 'Lagaan' but was scared to say yes: Aamir Khan

But to everyone's surprise, not only did the 2001 film surpass their box office expectations, it also won the 'Best Film Audience' award at the Locarno Film Festival. Later, it made to the top five films at the Academy Awards nominations where No Man's Land won the top prize.

Khan said he and Gowarikar had a running joke between them, a line actually inspired by one of the dialogues in the movie.

In that scene, his character, overcome with doubt in a temple, says "humne kono galti to nahi ki? (Did I make a mistake?)" "Ashu and I, we would exchange that line every time," Khan said, adding that the first cut of the movie was of seven-and-a-half hours.

The final cut was over three hours long.

"The whole journey of Lagaan was very exciting because I always believed in the story. But I remember before saying yes to the film, I was very scared. You all think I take the risk and I am a very brave person. I take the risk but I am equally scared, and I make that fear my guide," he said.

Khan said he is someone who cannot sleep at night before the release of his films.

"I become sleepless and I start bothering people around me. I don't let anyone sleep. I need company at that time. Before the release, I am very stressed. In fact, the more excited I am about the film, the more stressed I become," he said.

The actor also spoke about Andaz Apna Apna, a comedy that has gained cult status over the years. Besides Khan, the film featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

The actor said Raveena and Karisma did not get on well during the shooting of the movie that was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

"I don't know whether I should say this but something was going on between Raveena and Karisma at the time. So when Raveena would come, Karisma would leave and when Karishma would come, Raveena would leave. The film was completed with a lot of difficulty but I always believed in that film," he said.