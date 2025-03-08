IIFA 2025: Silver jubilee of prestigious awards kicks off in style in Jaipur

JAIPUR: The IIFA Awards 2025 got off to a glamorous start in Jaipur on Saturday, marking the silver jubilee of this prestigious event. The two-day celebration on March 8 and 9 has brought Bollywood’s biggest stars to the Pink City. Jaipur has become only the second Indian city after Mumbai to host this mega event in the last 25 years, adding to the excitement and significance of the occasion.

Many Bollywood superstars and renowned film personalities have arrived in Jaipur to participate in the grand celebration. The guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi and singer Shreya Ghoshal. Apart from them, actors Bobby Deol, Ali Fazal, Boman Irani, Karishma Tanna and producer Ekta Kapoor have also reached Jaipur for the event. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, adding to the event’s grandeur.

During his address, CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke about Rajasthan’s strong connection with Bollywood. He stated that Bollywood cannot be imagined without Rajasthan and that Bollywood artists serve as the state’s brand ambassadors. Expressing his delight over Jaipur hosting IIFA, he mentioned that the event would open new avenues for tourism in the state. He also highlighted that in the past year, 61 movies, web series, and TV shows have been shot in Rajasthan, emphasizing how the state’s landscape, mountains and sanctuaries provide a terrific backdrop for filmmakers.