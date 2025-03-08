IIFA 2025: Silver jubilee of prestigious awards kicks off in style in Jaipur

JAIPUR: The IIFA Awards 2025 got off to a glamorous start in Jaipur on Saturday, marking the silver jubilee of this prestigious event. The two-day celebration on March 8 and 9 has brought Bollywood’s biggest stars to the Pink City. Jaipur has become only the second Indian city after Mumbai to host this mega event in the last 25 years, adding to the excitement and significance of the occasion.
Many Bollywood superstars and renowned film personalities have arrived in Jaipur to participate in the grand celebration. The guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi and singer Shreya Ghoshal. Apart from them, actors Bobby Deol, Ali Fazal, Boman Irani, Karishma Tanna and producer Ekta Kapoor have also reached Jaipur for the event. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, adding to the event’s grandeur.
During his address, CM Bhajanlal Sharma spoke about Rajasthan’s strong connection with Bollywood. He stated that Bollywood cannot be imagined without Rajasthan and that Bollywood artists serve as the state’s brand ambassadors. Expressing his delight over Jaipur hosting IIFA, he mentioned that the event would open new avenues for tourism in the state. He also highlighted that in the past year, 61 movies, web series, and TV shows have been shot in Rajasthan, emphasizing how the state’s landscape, mountains and sanctuaries provide a terrific backdrop for filmmakers.
Deputy CM Diya Kumari welcomed the artists, stating that Rajasthan had been eagerly awaiting their arrival since the announcement of IIFA. Diya Kumari, who is also the Tourism Minister, said, “This is a unique event, which is providing an opportunity to promote Rajasthan's tourism, art and culture globally. There are immense possibilities in Rajasthan regarding film world, art, tourism, which need to be promoted on the world stage. This event will not only attract people associated with the film world and tourists, but will also strengthen the economic system of the state for if tourism increases, then many types of businesses will also grow here.”
Several Bollywood stars and social celebrities also shared their personal connections with the state as the mega event got underway in the Pink City.
With the IIFA event starting on International Women’s Day, a special discussion was organized on the journey of women in cinema. The session featured Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, who shared their experiences and insights about the evolving role of women in the industry. Hosted by IIFA Vice President Noreen Khan, the conversation explored the challenges faced by women in cinema, their increasing influence, and the changing landscape of the industry.