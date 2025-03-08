Women have to prove themselves every time: Madhuri Dixit on pay parity

JAIPUR: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit believes pay parity in Hindi cinema is stil a distant dream as women have to repeatedly prove themselves and demonstrate their ability to draw audiences to theatres.

Dixit, the star of films such as "Tezaab", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Khalnayak" and "Devdas", on Friday evening participated in session "The Journey of Women in Cinema", which kickstarted the 2025 IIFA Weekend.

She was joined by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, who came from the US after attending the 2025 Academy Awards.

"For the women, they have to prove themselves time and again and to say that we are equal and we can draw an audience, but you have to prove it every single time. And yes, there is still a disparity," Dixit, who most recently featured in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", said.

"It's like pushing the envelope every time, a little bit more, it's like baby steps. We are still a long way away from disparity not happening. We have to kind of work every day towards it," she added.

Monga said people need to take more chances on women artists.

"There is clearly a pay gap, there is clearly a difference and women have to do it 10 times to be doing it once. It's very hard, but I just feel like I genuinely want male actors to answer this question. I feel like the onus of answering these questions on women is very strange, because we're the people who are at the receiving (end)," she said.