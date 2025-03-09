IIFA Digital Awards 2025: 'Amar Singh Chamkila', 'Panchayat 3' among big winners

JAIPUR: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila" and the third season of web series "Panchayat" emerged as the top winners at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 here.

The grand Silver Jubilee celebrations, bein held in Jaipur this year, began with the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday.

The star-studded evening, which featured electrifying performances by Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh, was hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Netflix's "Amar Singh Chamkila", the biopic on the titular Punjabi singer featuring Diljit Dosanjh, won the Best Film award, while Ali was named Best Director.

In the acting categories, Kriti Sanon bagged Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for "Do Patti", a Netflix mystery thriller that also earned Kanika Dhillon the Best Story (Original) award.

Actor Vikrant Massey was adjudged the winner of the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for the Netflix film "Sector 36", while his co-star Deepak Dobriyal won the award for Best Supporting Actor (Male).

The award for Best Supporting Actor (Female) went to actor Anupriya Goenka for her performance in "Berlin" (ZEE5).