Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino gets new release date

Anurag Basu’s much-delayed romantic drama Metro In Dino will now be released in theatres on July 4, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film was earlier set to be released on November 29 last year but was postponed. It stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The makers shared a photo collage of all the actors in the film to make the announcement and wrote in the caption, “When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love!”

The film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love. It is a spiritual successor to Anurag’s 2007 romantic-musical, Life in a... Metro, which told the story of nine people living in Mumbai and how their fate intertwines with each other.

Metro In Dino features music composed by Pritam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.